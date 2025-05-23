AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
Djokovic within two wins of 100th title as he turns 38

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic marked his 38th birthday in style on Thursday, defeating Matteo Arnaldi 6-4 6-4 to reach the Geneva Open semi-finals and continue his pursuit of a 100th career title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion avenged last month’s Madrid Open loss to the Italian and will next face Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who rallied to defeat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

“It’s great to be in the semi-finals again. Hopefully this year I can go at least a step further, that’s the goal,” said Djokovic, who lost to Tomas Machac in last year’s quarter-finals.

“I think I’m playing really good tennis. A straight-sets win, but it was much closer than the score indicates.”

After taking the first set, Djokovic trailed 4-1 in the second but stormed back with five consecutive games to seal the win in one hour and 40 minutes.

Novak Djokovic’s Rome pullout a worrying sign, says Courier

The former world No. 1 admitted that smashing his racket in frustration helped him reset mentally and close out the match in straight sets.

“After the racquet breaking I kind of found my optimal state and balance mentally and emotionally to be able to play my best tennis when it was most needed,” Djokovic, who was presented with a birthday cake on court, said.

Djokovic is bidding to become only the third man in history to win 100 ATP titles, after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103)

Djokovic within two wins of 100th title as he turns 38

