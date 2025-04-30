AIRLINK 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-3.29%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.71%)
CPHL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.77%)
FCCL 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.74%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.55%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
HUBC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.64%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.63%)
MLCF 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.53%)
OGDC 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-2.8%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.13%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.71%)
POWER 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
PPL 151.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.82%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.81%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.94%)
SSGC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.78%)
SYM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.97%)
TRG 63.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
WAVESAPP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,847 Decreased By -306.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 34,789 Decreased By -1078.6 (-3.01%)
KSE100 112,011 Decreased By -2861.5 (-2.49%)
KSE30 34,242 Decreased By -1025.6 (-2.91%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Novak Djokovic’s Rome pullout a worrying sign, says Courier

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 12:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic’s shock withdrawal from next week’s Italian Open should be a huge worry for the 24-times Grand Slam champion’s fans as he heads to the French Open without winning a match on clay this season, former Roland Garros winner Jim Courier said.

Djokovic, who turns 38 three days before the year’s second Grand Slam begins on May 25, has been woefully out of form and was comprehensively beaten in his opening matches at Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid this month.

The Serb was expected to jumpstart his clay campaign in Rome before returning to Paris, where he won Olympic gold last year, but on Tuesday he said he was skipping the Masters 1000 event, without providing a reason.

Djokovic flying the flag for the ‘older guys’ amid generational shift

“That’s troubling. It’s worrying for me as a Novak fan,” Courier, who won back-to-back Roland Garros titles in 1991 and 1992, said on the Tennis Channel.

The American added that Rome would have been the perfect venue for Djokovic to find his rhythm as it had similar conditions to Paris without the challenge of playing at altitude in Madrid.

“If you’re going to play one between Madrid and Rome (then) Rome would be the one you would want to play to get ready for Roland Garros,” he said.

Djokovic, who is chasing a 100th tour-level title and first since his ATP Finals triumph in 2023, said after his loss in Madrid that he was trying to come to terms with a “new reality” in tennis where he is just “trying to win a match or two”.

“I don’t know what to make of it, but I don’t like the way it feels in the gut,” Courier added.

“It’s a very strange thing to announce a pullout now, well in advance of it, and we’ll see what it all means when we get to Roland Garros.”

Comments

200 characters

Novak Djokovic’s Rome pullout a worrying sign, says Courier

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Oil drops, poised for biggest monthly fall in three years

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Read more stories