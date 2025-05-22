AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher after surprise interest rate cut

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.7% at 16,473.4
Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 05:12pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in communication services and utilities stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.7% at 16,473.4.

Sri Lanka’s central bank cut the policy rate by 25 basis points in a surprise move earlier in the day, aiming to foster stronger economic growth after a lingering financial crisis and buffer any fallout from potential U.S. tariffs.

The cut is unlikely to generate a major market response; however, market players may expect a correction towards the end of the year depending on how inflation settles following the third quarter, says Raynal Wickremeratne, co-head of research at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

Nation Lanka Finance and SMB Finance were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, up 100% and 50%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 277.3million shares from 171 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end little changed

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.17 million) from 2.43 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 606.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.25 billion rupees, the data showed.

