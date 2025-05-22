AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 04:57pm
Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday called for a threefold increase in Pakistan’s defence budget, asserting that the Pakistan Army had secured a major strategic victory against India despite limited resources.

Addressing the Senate, Vawda praised Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, recently elevated to the honorary rank of Field Marshal, for what he termed a “disciplined and ethical military response” under trying circumstances.

He lauded General Asim Munir’s reported directive instructing troops to avoid civilian targets, calling it a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to international norms of warfare.

“If we exhibit even the slightest weakness in defence, the gains achieved on the battlefield will be rendered meaningless,” the senator warned, underscoring the importance of strengthening national security even at the cost of developmental spending.

He proposed that salaries of armed forces personnel should be doubled as a matter of priority, even if it required reallocating development funds.

“The development should only be considered once the conflict with India is over,” he said.

The session also witnessed widespread condemnation of a recent attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, which lawmakers attributed to Indian-sponsored proxies.

Senators expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and reaffirmed their resolve to eliminate such threats.

Vawda emphasized the need for political reconciliation, urging the government and opposition to close ranks and present a unified front to the world. “We are in safe hands and ready to respond,” he said.

“Bilawal Bhutto will lead a delegation abroad to convey our position to the international community. If necessary, we will strike inside enemy lines.”

He concluded by urging simultaneous efforts on diplomatic and economic fronts, adding that Pakistan does not seek war but will never forget the martyrdom of innocent children in Khuzdar.

“Victory must not only be on the battlefield, but also in the world’s perception,” he said.

