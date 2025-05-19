Pakistan aims for economic glory after military victory over India: Tarar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar credited the Pakistan armed forces for their bravery in a historic military victory over India and urged the nation to now focus on defeating the enemy on the economic front through collective efforts.

Speaking at a large public gathering in his electoral constituency on Sunday, Tarar congratulated the people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, and the armed forces for their triumph.

He paid tribute to the Army, Air Force, and Navy, emphasizing their globally recognized valour. He recounted that following India’s cowardly attack. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif authorized a decisive military response, resulting in a humiliating defeat for India on the battlefield. Concurrently, Pakistan’s political leadership outmanoeuvred India diplomatically, exposing their aggression on international forums," he added.

Highlighting historical parallels, he recalled Pakistan’s six nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, under Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which established the nation’s strength. Similarly, on May 10, 2025, Pakistani forces shot down six Indian warplanes, avenging the 1971 war and reaffirming their superiority. Our civil and military leadership upheld the nation’s honour, defeating India on all fronts, he maintained.

The minister praised the Pakistani media and social media activists for countering Indian propaganda and exposing their falsehoods. He also paid homage to the civilian and military martyrs, noting the sacrifices of brave mothers who send their sons to defend the nation. “No force can defeat a nation ready to sacrifice with shrouds on their heads,” Tarar said, drawing inspiration from the Battle of Badr, where divine support led to victory despite numerical odds.

He criticized India’s rejection of a fair investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which led to their night time attack on Pakistani civilians. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, he noted, effectively highlighted India’s aggression globally, contributing to their diplomatic isolation. The minister also lauded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers for their role in shaping the narrative on social media, noting that India’s public is now questioning their government and media amid national mourning.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the minister warned that India mistook this for weakness, a miscalculation corrected by the armed forces’ decisive response. He expressed gratitude to allied nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the UAE, and Azerbaijan, for their support during the conflict.

The event, addressed earlier by Tarar’s mother, Sajida Tarar, concluded with a massive PML-N rally led by the minister to express solidarity with the armed forces.