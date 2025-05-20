AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 May, 2025 06:28pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to grow in line with their increase in the international market on Tuesday. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs342,800 after it gained Rs300 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs293,895 after it increased by Rs257.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs342,500 after it accumulated Rs4,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Tuesday. The rate was at $3,244 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $3, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,410.

