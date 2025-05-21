Sri Lanka shares end little changed

Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Wednesday, as a decline in consumer discretionary stocks countered gains in communication services.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.12% at 16,355.91.

ACME Printing and Packaging PLC and Eastern Merchants PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 25% and 23%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 171 million shares from 58.4 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares fall as financials drag

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.43 billion rupees ($8.1 million) from 1.51 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 559.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.38 billion rupees, the data showed.