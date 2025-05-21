AIRLINK 160.48 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.81%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.64%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.22 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.66%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.86%)
MLCF 76.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (1.81%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 175.45 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.39%)
PRL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.66%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5%)
SEARL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.07%)
SSGC 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.87%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.37%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 164.2 (1.29%)
BR30 38,173 Increased By 551.4 (1.47%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series to begin from May 28

  • PCB says Bangladesh team will arrive in Lahore on May 25
BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 03:25pm

The first match of the highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh will kick off from May 28.

In a press release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule of the match with Bangladesh.

“The action-packed series will kick off with the first T20I on Wednesday, 28 May, followed by the second fixture on Friday, 30 May,” the press release said.

Whereas, the third and final T20I will take place on Sunday, 1 June.

Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 25 May, with training sessions planned for 26 and 27 May to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series, said PCB.

“The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium.”

All three matches will begin at 8pm local time.

Earlier, the PCB announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming match in which former skipper Babar Azam, veteran keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi are absent.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh were set to start from May 25, however, the recent tension between Islamabad and New Delhi put the game in jeaopard.

Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan vs Bangladesh India and Pakistan Pakistan men cricket team

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series to begin from May 28

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Shield Corporation to end diaper production

Crescent Star Insurance eyes Rs400mn property in Karachi

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Read more stories