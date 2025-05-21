Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series to begin from May 28

The first match of the highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh will kick off from May 28.

In a press release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule of the match with Bangladesh.

“The action-packed series will kick off with the first T20I on Wednesday, 28 May, followed by the second fixture on Friday, 30 May,” the press release said.

Whereas, the third and final T20I will take place on Sunday, 1 June.

Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 25 May, with training sessions planned for 26 and 27 May to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series, said PCB.

“The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium.”

All three matches will begin at 8pm local time.

Earlier, the PCB announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming match in which former skipper Babar Azam, veteran keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi are absent.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh were set to start from May 25, however, the recent tension between Islamabad and New Delhi put the game in jeaopard.