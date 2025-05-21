AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
Sports

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 11:29am
Pakistan named on Wednesday a 16-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in which former skipper Babar Azam, veteran keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi are absent.

Salman Ali Agha will be continuing as captain of the team for Mike Hesson’s first series in charge as coach.

All three matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the schedule set to be announced soon, said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

Bangladesh T20 tour to Pakistan confirmed after India ceasefire

The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May.

The 16-player squad include Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub

