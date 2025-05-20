Bangladesh T20 tour to Pakistan confirmed after India ceasefire

Pakistan has confirmed that Bangladesh will go ahead with a Twenty20 tour after it was put in jeopardy following cross-border conflict with India earlier this month.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play five T20 internationals from May 25, but will instead play three matches from a date yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month, India and Pakistan clashed for four days – their worst conflict in decades – before a ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan was also forced to reschedule its Twenty20 league – the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – after a ten-day break.

The Indian Premier League – the world’s richest cricket tournament – was also interrupted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said negotiations with their Bangladesh counterparts were successful, after some touring players had raised security concerns.

“PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi… convinced them of full security and the series now comprises three T20Is instead of five,” a board press release said.

All three T20Is will be played in Lahore, likely after the PSL final on May 25.