AIRLINK 160.35 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (2.73%)
BOP 9.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.37%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.06%)
HUBC 141.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.19%)
MLCF 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.87 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.05%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.64%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.31%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.46%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,609 Increased By 638 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 192.7 (0.53%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand near five-month high before budget, Trump meeting

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 01:40pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand traded near a five-month high early on Wednesday, hours before the finance minister was due to present a new budget and President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to meet US President Donald Trump to try to improve relations.

At 0650 GMT the rand traded at 17.9525 against the dollar , down 0.2% on the day, but close to its strongest level since mid-December.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present a third version of the national budget from 1200 GMT, after disagreements between coalition partners scuppered two previous versions.

Investors are watching to see how Godongwana will plug a 75 billion rand revenue hole created by his decision to backtrack on raising value-added tax and whether he will announce a lower inflation target.

South African rand steady ahead of budget, US meeting

Ramaphosa will meet Trump in Washington from about 1530 GMT, according to South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC, to try to reset ties strained by Trump’s repeated criticism of South Africa.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has cut all financial aid to South Africa, expelled its ambassador and granted about 50 white South Africans refugee status having deemed them victims of racial discrimination, albeit without providing evidence.

South Africa’s statistics agency will also release April inflation data and March retail sales on Wednesday. The benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point at 8.87%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand near five-month high before budget, Trump meeting

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories