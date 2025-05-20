AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.63%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.06%)
FCCL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.46%)
FLYNG 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.84%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
MLCF 74.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
OGDC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.76%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 44.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.51%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 173.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.21%)
PRL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.05%)
SSGC 35.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.07%)
SYM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,723 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.35%)
BR30 37,673 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 118,952 Decreased By -737.5 (-0.62%)
KSE30 36,316 Decreased By -249.3 (-0.68%)
Sports

My perfect cousin, Hinshelwood and Howell help Brighton down Liverpool

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jack Hinshelwood credited his cousin Harry Howell for creating space for him to score the winning goal as Brighton & Hove Albion downed English champions Liverpool on Monday.

Howell, 17, made his Premier League debut when he came on as a substitute with his cousin in the 84th minute of the clash and Hinshelwood scored at the far post a minute later to secure the 3-2 win.

“It was a really nice moment coming on with my cousin,” Hinshelwood, 20, told Sky TV.

“We’ve been working so hard since we were kids. Playing together since we were just born, kicking balls with each other.

Juve manager Tudor pleased with Vlahovic impact

“He made a great run across the front post to open the gap for me, so I’ll be thanking him later.”

Both players came through the youth academy from the age of seven at Brighton, where Hinshelwood’s great uncle Martin was once director of football and caretaker manager.

