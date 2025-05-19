AIRLINK 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.32%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.54%)
FLYNG 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-7.03%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.37%)
HUMNL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
MLCF 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.84%)
OGDC 210.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.14%)
PPL 176.70 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.5%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.03%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.74%)
SSGC 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
SYM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,794 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,893 Increased By 60.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 119,712 Increased By 62.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 36,557 Decreased By -44.1 (-0.12%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Juve manager Tudor pleased with Vlahovic impact

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 01:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Juventus manager Igor Tudor applauded Dusan Vlahovic for his commitment after the forward came off the bench to score their second goal in a nervy 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday which could prove crucial in the race for a Champions League spot.

Nico Gonzalez put the hosts ahead just after the hour-mark but the game was still in the balance when Vlahovic was introduced in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old, who is coming into the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, lifted Juve immediately and made the game safe with their second goal two minutes from time.

Juventus are fourth in Serie A on 67 points, one point ahead of Roma and two ahead of Lazio, with one game remaining in the season.

“Vlahovic had a great impact, played with heart, and proved his value,” said Croatian Tudor, whose contract runs until the end of the season.

“He sacrificed for the team and played a good game.”

Tudor, who took over from Thiago Motta in March and has lost just one of his eight games in charge, said his side had delivered a team performance against strong opposition.

More misery for Messi and Miami with Florida derby defeat

“It was not about motivation but about the playing style, set pieces, preventive markings, and trying to release the pressure that the team felt,” he told reporters.

“It was a serious performance, there wasn’t a player I didn’t like. It was truly a great game. Udinese are a serious and well-trained team.”

Juve visit relegation battlers Venezia on Sunday, while Roma travel to face mid-table Torino.

Igor Tudor Juve manager

Comments

200 characters

Juve manager Tudor pleased with Vlahovic impact

KSE-100 loses over 200 points after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Swedish firm Vopy to roll out payment service for Pakistani freelancers

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid regional tensions: Indian media

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Read more stories