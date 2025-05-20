AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar trades sideways before tax vote, Aussie holds gain before RBA

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 07:46am

TOKYO: The dollar traded sideways on Tuesday after having glided lower for a week, hemmed in by the Fed’s caution over the economy and as U.S. lawmakers came closer to passing a bill expected to widen the nation’s fiscal deficit.

The greenback sold off broadly on Monday following last week’s surprise downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating by Moody’s on deficit concerns. Now attention turns to a critical vote in Washington over U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts.

The Australian dollar held most of its gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision later Tuesday, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday the central bank may only be able to cut interest rates by a quarter point over the rest of the year given concerns about rising inflation stoked by higher import taxes.

Trump is expected to join the congressional debate over his tax bill on Tuesday. The vote comes after Moody’s stripped the U.S. government of its top-tier credit rating, citing concerns over the nation’s growing $36.2 trillion debt pile.

“The Moody’s U.S. sovereign downgrade was symbolic, and highlights what everyone already knew - that U.S. deficits and interest expenses are only going one way, and that Treasury coupon issuance will increase in 2026,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Trump’s bill would add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the debt, according to nonpartisan analysts. Trade-related uncertainties, ballooning fiscal debt and weakened confidence about enduring U.S. exceptionalism have weighed on U.S. assets.

The U.S. dollar index has tumbled as much as 10.6% from its January highs, one of the sharpest retreats for a three-month period.

Dollar retreats on US ratings downgrade

The greenback edged up 0.1% to 144.99 yen , after touching 144.66 on Monday that was the weakest since May 8.

The dollar index rose 0.1% after sliding 0.6% in the previous session.

The Australian dollar was little changed $0.6449 , preserving most of Monday’s 0.8% surge.

Sterling traded at $1.3354 , down 0.1%.

The euro stood at $1.1234 , down 0.1%. Sterling traded at $1.3359 , down 0.03% so far on the day.

Yuan Yen Australian Dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar trades sideways before tax vote, Aussie holds gain before RBA

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank

Reserved seats case: constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories