AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-20

Vohra urges KCCI to share proposals for Federal Budget

Recorder Report Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 07:13am

KARACHI: Member National Assembly (MNA) Arshad Abdullah Vohra has called on the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to share its comprehensive proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget 2025–26.

He also urged the Chamber to guide the Muttahida Business Forum (MBF) in formulating policies that align with the economic interests of Karachi, Sindh, and Pakistan as a whole.

Speaking during a visit of the MBF delegation to KCCI, MNA Vohra stated, “While the MQM has prepared and submitted its own set of budget proposals, this year we are specifically seeking strategic input from KCCI to ensure that critical and genuine issues are effectively raised at the national level. The National Assembly’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet on May 22, and MQM intends to submit KCCI’s proposals as formal support to bolster our advocacy for inclusive and business-friendly reforms.”

The meeting was attended by Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, former Presidents Junaid Makda, Muhammad Idrees, and Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, as well as members of the KCCI Managing Committee. The MBF delegation included MNA Arshad Vohra, MNA Syed Hafeezuddin, MNA Jawed Hanif, MNA Hassan Sabir, MPA Taha Haider, MPA Maaz Mehboob, MPA Shariq Jamal, and former KCCI President Saeed Shafiq.

MNA Arshad Vohra commended KCCI’s unwavering commitment to highlighting the city’s most urgent challenges. “KCCI has consistently raised a strong voice on critical issues, including shortages of electricity, gas, and water, as well as taxation, deteriorating infrastructure, and industrial decline.

We acknowledge both the scale and urgency of these problems and are determined to work together toward sustainable solutions.” He underscored Karachi’s immense contribution to the national economy, noting that the city accounts for over 67% of federal revenue, contributes more than 90% to Sindh’s revenue, and is responsible for 54% of Pakistan’s exports.

“Despite this, Karachi’s business environment continues to decline. The SITE Area, Pakistan’s largest industrial zone, has suffered from a persistent water crisis for over three decades, with similar conditions in other industrial zones”, he noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

federal budget KCCI business community budget proposals Budget 2025 26 Arshad Abdullah Vohra

Comments

200 characters

Vohra urges KCCI to share proposals for Federal Budget

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank

Reserved seats case: constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories