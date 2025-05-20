Vohra urges KCCI to share proposals for Federal Budget

KARACHI: Member National Assembly (MNA) Arshad Abdullah Vohra has called on the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to share its comprehensive proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget 2025–26.

He also urged the Chamber to guide the Muttahida Business Forum (MBF) in formulating policies that align with the economic interests of Karachi, Sindh, and Pakistan as a whole.

Speaking during a visit of the MBF delegation to KCCI, MNA Vohra stated, “While the MQM has prepared and submitted its own set of budget proposals, this year we are specifically seeking strategic input from KCCI to ensure that critical and genuine issues are effectively raised at the national level. The National Assembly’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet on May 22, and MQM intends to submit KCCI’s proposals as formal support to bolster our advocacy for inclusive and business-friendly reforms.”

The meeting was attended by Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, former Presidents Junaid Makda, Muhammad Idrees, and Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, as well as members of the KCCI Managing Committee. The MBF delegation included MNA Arshad Vohra, MNA Syed Hafeezuddin, MNA Jawed Hanif, MNA Hassan Sabir, MPA Taha Haider, MPA Maaz Mehboob, MPA Shariq Jamal, and former KCCI President Saeed Shafiq.

MNA Arshad Vohra commended KCCI’s unwavering commitment to highlighting the city’s most urgent challenges. “KCCI has consistently raised a strong voice on critical issues, including shortages of electricity, gas, and water, as well as taxation, deteriorating infrastructure, and industrial decline.

We acknowledge both the scale and urgency of these problems and are determined to work together toward sustainable solutions.” He underscored Karachi’s immense contribution to the national economy, noting that the city accounts for over 67% of federal revenue, contributes more than 90% to Sindh’s revenue, and is responsible for 54% of Pakistan’s exports.

“Despite this, Karachi’s business environment continues to decline. The SITE Area, Pakistan’s largest industrial zone, has suffered from a persistent water crisis for over three decades, with similar conditions in other industrial zones”, he noted.

