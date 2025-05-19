AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
Pakistan

Security forces eliminate three Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan operations: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 08:34pm

Security forces have killed three militants linked to the Indian proxy group Baloch Liberation Front in separate engagements across Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was launched in Gishkur, Awaran District, on May 17-18 after reports of terrorist presence.

Security forces engaged the militants in a fierce firefight, resulting in the death of Indian-sponsored terrorist Younas, while two others were injured.

In a separate operation in Turbat City, Kech District, forces neutralized two high-value targets: Sabr Ullah, a terrorist ringleader, and Amjad Bichoo.

The ISPR stated that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized from the slain militants, who were involved in attacks on law enforcement and civilian target killings.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

