FM Dar arrives in Beijing on 3-day official visit

  • Will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign minister Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia
BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 06:59pm

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

He was received at the airport by senior Chinese officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi.

During the visit, Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign minister Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

China’s defence stocks advance after Pakistan-India tensions: Bloomberg report

“The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,“ the FO said.

The visit by the deputy PM comes after Pakistan’s recent victory in a brief conflict with India.

During the war, Pakistan effectively deployed advanced Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets equipped with cutting-edge PL-15 missiles, playing a pivotal role in securing the win.

