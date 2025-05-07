AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s defence stocks advance after Pakistan-India tensions: Bloomberg report

BR Web Desk Published 07 May, 2025 07:33pm
Pakistan Air Force J-10C fighter jets, developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft corporation. - AFP
Pakistan Air Force J-10C fighter jets, developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft corporation. - AFP

Shares of Chinese defense-manufacturing companies rallied on Wednesday, as the escalation in border tensions between Pakistan and India boosted the outlook for mainland exporters, Bloomberg said in a report.

Pakistan, which has imported a bulk of the defense equipment including J-10C fighter jets, shot down five Indian planes, including three French Rafale jets.

“This led to speculation that Chinese defense platforms may have been deployed in the conflict, given Pakistan’s recent heavy reliance on such arms imports,” the report said.

According to Bloomberg, an index of Chinese defense companies in mainland China jumped 1.6% to a two-week high. The J-10C fighter jet maker Avic Chengdu Aircraft Co. was among the biggest gainers, with its stock rising the most since October 14.

Most modern domestically-developed Chinese platforms have not yet been battle-tested, said Eric Zhu, a defense analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“So having the combat record is a plus for their export potential.”

Pakistan has been buying the bulk of its arms from China. Imports from the country made up 82% of Pakistan’s stock from 2019-2023, compared to 51% from 2009-2012, the report said.

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after an attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) killed 26 men, for which New Delhi blamed Islamabad.

Pakistan denied the allegations and called for a neutral investigation of the attack.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale, in retaliation following Indian missile attacks.

At least 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 45 were injured in Indian missile attacks inside Pakistan at 6 locations, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a press conference.

Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, he informed.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated sharply following a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

India blamed the assault on cross-border elements without offering evidence, a claim Pakistan strongly rejected, calling instead for an independent investigation.

In the days since, both countries moved into a state of heightened alert. Pakistan reinforced its military presence along the border, anticipating a possible incursion. Meanwhile, the Indian leadership granted its armed forces “operational freedom,” further inflaming fears of escalation.

Despite backchannel diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout, tensions remained high.

bloomberg Pakistan Air Force J 10C French Rafale jets Indo Pak tensions Chinese defense manufacturing Chinese defense companies

Comments

200 characters

China’s defence stocks advance after Pakistan-India tensions: Bloomberg report

Pakistan’s response ‘yet to come’, Bilawal warns India

Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

X working in Pakistan without VPN

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Secure Logistics gets CCP approval to acquire Trax Online

Read more stories