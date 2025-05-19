AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
FCCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.71%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.41%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
MLCF 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.04%)
PRL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
SSGC 35.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,473 Decreased By -176 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,473 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.35%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

  • Will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign minister Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia
BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 11:20am

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday left for China on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the visit, Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign minister Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

China’s defence stocks advance after Pakistan-India tensions: Bloomberg report

“The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,“ the FO said.

The visit by the deputy PM comes after Pakistan’s recent victory in a brief conflict with India.

During the war, Pakistan effectively deployed advanced Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets equipped with cutting-edge PL-15 missiles, playing a pivotal role in securing the win.

Pakistan and China Ishaq Dar in China

Comments

200 characters

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories