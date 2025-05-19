Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday left for China on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the visit, Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign minister Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

“The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,“ the FO said.

The visit by the deputy PM comes after Pakistan’s recent victory in a brief conflict with India.

During the war, Pakistan effectively deployed advanced Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets equipped with cutting-edge PL-15 missiles, playing a pivotal role in securing the win.