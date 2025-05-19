AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Punjab records remarkable increase in routine immunisation coverage

Muhammad Saleem Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: In a notable achievement, Punjab has recorded a remarkable increase in routine immunisation coverage, rising from 72% to 88.6% in just eight months, as per findings of latest Punjab Health and Population Survey 2025.

This unprecedented progress marks a significant recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirms the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commitment to protecting every child against vaccine-preventable diseases. Punjab’s coverage was found to be at 72 per cent in the last MICS survey in 2024.

The turnaround was made possible by a number of new initiatives by the Punjab Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

Punjab’s Director Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr. Samra Khurram, who has led the programme said, “This is not just a number — it represents thousands of children who are now better protected and communities that are safer. It’s mainly due to targeted strategies to close immunisation gaps, strengthen outreach, and improve monitoring mechanisms across the province. We have resurrected the trust in the immunisation system, expanded coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and empowered frontline health workers with the tools and training they need.”

The sharp increase is a direct response to the backsliding in immunisation observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to essential health services was disrupted.

Dr. Samra Khurram said, “Two rounds of Big Catch up in the districts have been conducted recently, in October 2024 and Feb-March 2025, to vaccinate all due, defaulter and zero children. These rounds envisaged vaccination of children beyond two years, all children were given routine doses till five years of age. Nearly 0.8 million children were tracked from available record and vaccinated. These two rounds of catch up were our best shot at addressing gaps.”

In the last 8 months, the disease surveillance system has been revamped with VPD Surveillance Units being set up at all the 40 public sector hospitals. Teaching Hospitals of the province for the first time are detecting outbreaks and identification of unvaccinated pockets.

It may be added that Punjab opened more than 400 new EPI centers in last one year under Public Private Partnership. With the support of WHO as many 11 new centres with prefabricated centers have been set up in UCs without health facilities and 200 new motorcycles have been given to vaccinators in 10 priority districts. For the first time ever, in the 36 districts, 2000 top performing per vaccinators have been provided rewards and prizes.

Punjab Punjab Health and Population Survey 2025 immunisation coverage

