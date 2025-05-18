AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
World

Russia plans to launch intercontinental ballistic missile, Kyiv says

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 06:52pm
Russia’s Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system unit drives in Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. File Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system unit drives in Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. File Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said on Sunday Russia planned to conduct a “training and combat” launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile to intimidate Ukraine and the West.

The overnight launch was ordered to be implemented from Russia’s Sverdlovsk region, the GUR agency said in a statement on the Telegram app. It added the flight range for the missile was more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles).

“In order to demonstratively pressure and intimidate Ukraine, and also EU and NATO member states, the aggressor state of Russia intends to make a ‘training and combat’ launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex,” GUR said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the Ukrainian military intelligence statement.

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

Russia does not answer questions about its plans to test launch nuclear missiles, the details of which it classifies as a military secret, although it issues statements after such launches.

More than three years into the war against Russia, Ukraine is under enormous pressure as Russia seeks frontline gains in the Ukrainian east, and diplomatic efforts to end the war have so far yielded no results.

