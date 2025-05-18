AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 10:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: A sustained overnight Russian drone attack killed a woman in the capital region and injured at least three people, including a child, Ukrainian authorities said early on Sunday, as Moscow stepped up its attacks following peace talks on Friday.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from her injuries,” Mykola Kalashnik, governor of the Kyiv region, posted on the Telegram messaging app.

As of 0300 GMT, Kyiv, the region around it and most of eastern half of Ukraine had been under air raid alerts for six hours.

Air defence units were engaged several times trying to repel attacks, the military said on Telegram.

The first direct talks in three years between Russia and Ukraine on Friday failed to broker the ceasefire Kyiv and its allies have been urging in the more than three-year-old war.

The talks in Istanbul yielded an agreement to trade 1,000 prisoners of war on each side.

“It’s been a tough night. The Russians have always used war and attacks to intimidate everyone in negotiations,” Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, said on Telegram about Sunday’s attack.

On Saturday a Russian drone attack killed nine civilians after hitting a shuttle bus in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, Kyiv said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the attack “deliberate” and urged stronger sanctions on Moscow, which said it had attacked a military facility. US President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy on Monday.

The scale of Sunday’s attack was not immediately clear. According to several war-monitoring Telegram channels, there were more than 80 drones in the Ukrainian skies coming from Russia at some point.

All the injured in the Obukhiv district just south of Kyiv city were hospitalised, including the four-year-old child, Kalashnik said.

Several residential buildings were damaged in the area, he said. Reuters witnesses in and around Kyiv heard blasts that sounded like air defence units in operation.

Russian drones attack Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Dnipro, one dead, 46 injured

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, but thousands have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian troops Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks Russia Ukraine peace talks Russian air strike Kyiv region Russian drones Russian drone attack ukraine russia ceasefire Russia and Ukraine peace talks

Comments

200 characters

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

Pakistan meets all 7 QPCs, 5 of 8 ITs and SBs: IMF says policy efforts continue to bear fruit

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

Read more stories