AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

BR Web Desk Published 17 May, 2025 12:05pm

US President Donald Trump has said he enjoys good relations with Islamabad, calling Pakistanis “brilliant people” who make “incredible products”.

“You know they (Pakistanis) are brilliant people, they make incredible products. We don’t do much trading with them, and yet I have a good relationship with them,” Trump said in an interview with US outlet Fox News on Friday. “They (Pakistan) would love to trade (with the US).”

The US is Pakistan’s largest export market with over $5 billion in annual exports as of 2024, while Pakistan’s imports from the US are about $2.1 billion.

In April, Trump ignited a potentially ruinous trade war as he slapped sweeping tariffs on imports worldwide and harsh additional levies on key trading partners. Pakistan was hit by a 29% reciprocal tariff, which was put on hold until July.

Last month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Bloomberg in an interview that Pakistan wants to buy more goods from the United States (US) and remove non-tariff barriers to escape Trump’s high tariffs.

Meanwhile, speaking for Fox News on Friday, Trump reiterated that he brokered a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a “bigger success than I will ever be given credit for”.

“Those are major nuclear powers, and they were angry. It was tit-for-tat,” he said.

Trump said the situation between the two neighbouring countries had escalated to the point where nuclear war could have broken out.

“That was going to be a nuclear war, I think or close.”

“The hatred was great, and I said, we’re going to talk about trade. We’re going to do a lot of trade.”

Pakistan-India conflict: PM Shehbaz commends Trump’s role

Trump emphasised his strong engagement with Pakistan, saying he had ‘great conversations’ with them. “You know we can’t forget them (Pakistan) because it does take two to tango.”

Referring to his trade discussions with both India and Pakistan, the US President said that he is using trade “to settle scores and make peace”.

Ties between Pakistan and India nosedived after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month that New Delhi said was backed by Islamabad.

Pakistan denied involvement, but intense fighting broke out when India struck what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan last week. They agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday, which has largely held.

Pakistan ceasefire US President Donald Trump Pakistan US relations Pakistan and US Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47% YoY

Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

PTI chairman calls for a ‘political ceasefire’ in Pakistan

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, pulls plug on Passco

Pakistan-India conflict: PM Shehbaz commends Trump’s role

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Read more stories