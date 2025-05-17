Pakistan-India conflict: PM Shehbaz commends Trump’s role

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute is essential for sustainable peace in the region.

He was addressing the central ceremony of Yaum-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to mark the nation’s historic military success.

The event was attended by top civil and military leadership, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the three services chiefs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and several other federal ministers.

PM Shehbaz credits President Trump for ceasefire breakthrough between Pakistan and India

He also expressed gratitude to friendly nations for their solidarity during the crisis and acknowledged former US President Donald Trump’s leadership role in de-escalation efforts.

Commenting on regional peace, Shehbaz Sharif said, “We have fought three wars and gained nothing. It’s time to sit together as peaceful neighbours and negotiate. If we truly want lasting peace, the Kashmir issue must be resolved.”

The ceremony paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland during the recent confrontation.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saluted the martyrs and lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unmatched bravery. “Today is a day of gratitude — such days come once in centuries,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of the recent military triumph.

The premier revealed that during a high-level meeting with top military commanders on the night of May 9 and 10, it was decided that the enemy had crossed all limits. “Our innocent citizens, including a six-year-old child, were martyred. The enemy sent a message that they could strike within Pakistan’s territory,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif detailed the military response, saying, “Six enemy aircraft were downed — including Rafale jets and drones — giving a strong message to those who thought they could act with impunity.” He added that Pakistan’s response left the aggressor nation scrambling for cover.

“The whole world is now asking how Pakistan achieved such a decisive success,” the prime minister said. “It was the prayers of 240 million Pakistanis that Allah accepted, and today, we bow our heads in gratitude.”

Reflecting on the journey ahead, PM Shehbaz emphasised that it is now time to pursue the vision for which Pakistan was created. “The souls of millions of martyrs are calling on us to build the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he stated.

Calling for unity, he said, “If we can turn today’s national unity into our capital, we can elevate Pakistan to its rightful place. Now, we must achieve an economic May 10 — a new chapter of prosperity and strength.”

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism, revealing that the country has lost over 90,000 lives and suffered an economic loss of $150 billion. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism and uphold regional peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025