May 16, 2025
Business & Finance

CDWP clears development projects worth Rs15.9bn, refers Rs127bn schemes to ECNEC

BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 05:17pm

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday approved ten development projects, five of which, worth Rs15.9 billion, were cleared at its own level, while five major schemes amounting to approximately Rs 127.1 billion were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, reviewed proposals across multiple sectors including higher education, IT, environment, governance, and transport.

Among the key projects referred to ECNEC was the Rs40.76 billion revised FBR modernization project, aimed at overhauling the tax authority’s digital infrastructure with World Bank funding. It includes cloud deployment, software upgrades, and the rollout of advanced tools like e-way billing, vehicle tracking, and faceless assessments.

ECNEC approves 9 uplift projects worth Rs355.736bn

Another major referral included the Rs27 billion Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Program, a non-PSDP-funded initiative to distribute laptops to over 112,000 students across the province to promote digital literacy and human capital development.

CDWP also referred the Rs12.3 billion Sindh schools reconstruction project to ECNEC. The project aims to rebuild flood-damaged schools, with a focus on girls’ and mixed-enrollment institutions in the worst-hit districts.

Two transport projects in Sindh, the Rs37.7 billion Sindh Coastal Highway (Phase II) and the Rs9.28 billion dualization of Tando Allahyar–Tando Adam Road, were also forwarded for ECNEC consideration.

Projects approved at the CDWP level include the Rs7.4 billion Revamping IT Industry Landscape, aimed at workforce training and strategic branding to boost exports, and the Rs2.45 billion innovation centre at Islamia College University, Peshawar.

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

In the environment sector, the CDWP approved a UN Habitat-funded Rs106 million project for developing a national urban strategy and climate resilience guidelines to reduce the impact of urban flooding and climate disasters.

Speaking during the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that only those projects that directly contribute to institutional efficiency and national growth should be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He emphasized aligning projects with the “URAAN Pakistan” vision, ensuring cost transparency, and curbing inflated estimates.

The minister also directed the Planning Ministry to develop a construction rate notification mechanism and encouraged coordination between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Punjab government for consolidated laptop procurement.

