Mar 26, 2025
Print 2025-03-26

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved 13 development projects worth Rs1,275.714 billion across key sectors, including transport, communications, railways, space technology, and public infrastructure; Projects for economic transformation in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed at poverty alleviation, as well as flood rehabilitation initiatives in Sindh to restore critical infrastructure; Pakistan Railways’ procurement of high-capacity wagons and passenger coaches, Pakistan’s Optical Remote Sensing Satellite project and several major road projects.

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting here on Tuesday.

Relevant ministers from the provinces, federal secretaries and other high level officials attended the meeting.

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

The DPM reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable development, inter-provincial connectivity, and economic transformation.

