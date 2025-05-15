AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
ECNEC approves 9 uplift projects worth Rs355.736bn

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Wednesday approved 9 development projects worth Rs. 355.736 billion in key sectors including transport, energy, education, water resources, trade facilitation, tourism, and post-disaster recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting Wednesday.

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

The approved projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include rural accessibility upgrades, and the Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE). Other key approvals covered flood rehabilitation initiatives to restore critical infrastructure in Sindh, early learning classroom transformation in Sindh, and the construction of Mangi Dam with a water conveyance system in Quetta.

