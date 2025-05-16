AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for third year in a row

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 01:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in his career.

Following his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s estimated total earnings are around $275 million.

The Portuguese forward increased his income by $15 million through off-field endorsements as well as lucrative sponsorship deals backed by his large social media followers: 939 million in total as of May.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who in March became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, jumped to second place in the rankings with $156 million.

Boxer Tyson Fury claimed third place with $146 million. Despite losing his world heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in December, Fury’s income has been boosted by partnerships promoting Maltese tourism and his Netflix reality show.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, reached fourth with $137 million, thanks to record-breaking signing bonuses and a lucrative contract extension.

Meanwhile, Argentine Lionel Messi dropped to fifth place with $135 million — the same as last year — having moved to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, as well as continuing to receive high-profile endorsements from Adidas and Apple.

Messi named in list of Argentina probables for June fixtures

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, nearing the end of his illustrious career, came sixth with $133.8 million.

MLB New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto came in at a remarkable seventh place, earning $114 million.

The 26-year-old Dominican signed a $765 million, 15-year contract, the largest in baseball history.

French striker Karim Benzema, who plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, is eighth with earnings of $104 million.

Japanese Shohei Ohtani is in ninth place with $102.5 million, having deferred most of his earnings from his mega-contract with MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers. His earnings were boosted significantly by their World Series victory last year.

NBA Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant rounds off the top 10 with $101.4 million.

