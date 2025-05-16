AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.55%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.06%)
FLYNG 51.88 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (4.89%)
HUBC 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
MLCF 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 120,086 Increased By 123.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,762 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.03%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi named in list of Argentina probables for June fixtures

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 01:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Forward Lionel Messi was named in Argentina’s 28-player preliminary squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, after an injury forced him to miss the fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil in March.

Defending champions Argentina, who are set to play Chile and Colombia in June, have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup in Messi’s absence following a 1-0 win over Uruguay in March, before thrashing rivals Brazil 4-1.

“It’s a shame to miss these two very special matches with the national team against Uruguay and Brazil,” Messi wrote in an Instagram story after he was forced to withdraw with a groin strain.

“As always, I wanted to be there, but at the last moment, a not-so-serious injury that forces me to rest for a while before returning to play kept me out.”

Messi returned to action for Inter Miami later in the month and has scored six goals in all competitions for the club since then.

Raphinha lauds kid with the golden feet Yamal after Barca secure title

The 37-year-old is also set to play in the Club World Cup, where Miami kick off their campaign on June 14, four days after Argentina play Colombia.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has also included Nottingham Forest midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, who last appeared for Argentina in 2021.

Defender Valentin Barco and attacker Valentin Castellanos, who have not played for Argentina since last year, have also been named in the list.

Argentina preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille) and Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (RC Lens), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais) and Valentin Barco (Strasbourg). Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico), Thiago Almada (Lyon), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) and Nicolas Paz (Como).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julian Alvarez (Atletico), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Valentin Castellanos (Lazio), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico) and Angel Correa (Atletico).

Brazil argentina Lionel Messi Uruguay

Comments

200 characters

Messi named in list of Argentina probables for June fixtures

National Tariff Policy: Govt approves phased elimination of import duties

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus river project

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Flydubai’s inaugural flight lands at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Read more stories