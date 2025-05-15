AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Pakistan

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 04:35pm

Pakistan on Thursday issued a sharp rebuke to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his comments on Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, made during a visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The Foreign Office condemned the remarks as “irresponsible” and reflective of New Delhi’s “profound insecurity and frustration” over Pakistan’s robust defence capabilities.

These remarks reveal India’s self-imposed ‘nuclear blackmail’ mindset, which Pakistan has effectively deterred through conventional means, the statement read.

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

“Pakistan’s conventional capabilities are adequate to deter India, without the self-imposed ‘nuclear blackmail’ that New Delhi suffers.”

The Foreign Office also accused the Indian minister of “sheer ignorance” regarding the mandate of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that the UN nuclear watchdog—and the global community—should instead be alarmed by India’s own track record of nuclear safety breaches.

Pakistan highlighted multiple incidents of theft and illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive material in India, raising serious concerns about New Delhi’s ability to secure its atomic assets.

“Just last year, five individuals were found in Dehradun with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC),” the statement noted.

“In another case, a gang was caught with illegal possession of Californium—a highly toxic and radioactive substance—worth $100 million.”

The Foreign Office pointed out that three separate thefts of Californium were reported in 2021 alone.

Pakistan urged a “thorough investigation” into India’s nuclear security lapses and demanded that New Delhi take immediate steps to safeguard its atomic facilities.

