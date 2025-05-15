Pakistan military vows ‘brutal’ response to any Indian ceasefire violation

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), delivered a blunt message to India: “Anyone who tries to violate our territory and integrity and sovereignty, our response will be brutal.”

His remarks came just four days after India and Pakistan reaffirmed their truce along the Line of Control (LoC).

The military spokesman cautioned that any major escalation between India and Pakistan would be catastrophic for both sides.

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

“If India thinks that it can carve out a space for war between India and Pakistan, it is actually a recipe for carving out mutual destruction,” he said.

Gen. Chaudhry argued that the international community, particularly the U.S., recognizes the dangers of unchecked aggression.

“Any sane player like the USA understands this absurdity and what the Indians are trying to do here,” he added, suggesting that India’s recent posturing risks destabilizing the region.

The ISPR chief’s warning follows a combative speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dismissed concerns over nuclear escalation.

Earlier this week, Modi declared that India would not “bow to nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan and asserted that the recent clashes had set a “new normal” in how Delhi responds to alleged terrorist threats.

“We will no longer differentiate between terrorists and the government that supports them,” Modi said, signaling a hardened stance against Islamabad.