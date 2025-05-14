AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
World

Trump says ‘possibility’ he will go to Turkey talks if Putin does

AFP Published May 14, 2025

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said there was a possibility he would head to Turkey for talks on Ukraine if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also travelled there.

“I don’t know that he (Putin) would be there if I’m not there,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

“I know he would like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. If we could end the war, I’d be thinking about that,” he said.

Trump however noted that he was already scheduled to be in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday on the third and final leg of his Gulf tour.

Trump says he has had good discussions on Russia and Ukraine

But, when asked about visiting Turkey, he added: “That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it to save a lot of lives.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already set to travel to Istanbul on Friday.

“Marco is going and Marco has been very effective,” Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Putin to show up in Turkey this week for a face-to-face meeting, warning that a no-show would indicate Moscow’s unwillingness to seek peace.

Putin himself has called for negotiations, but Russia has declined to confirm whether he would participate.

Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war immediately on taking office and had put heavy pressure on Zelensky, but has more recently voiced frustration after Russia snubbed an offer for an initial 30-day ceasefire.

