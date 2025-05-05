Trump says he has had good discussions on Russia and Ukraine

WASHINGTON:U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he and his advisers have had some good discussions about Russia and Ukraine in recent days, without elaborating.

Speaking to reporters as he returned to the White House after a weekend in Florida, Trump was asked whether he planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia when he travels there later this month.

He said he had not thought about this but “we’ve had some very good discussions” about Russia and Ukraine in recent days.