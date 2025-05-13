AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
India’s aggression further united Pakistanis, says President Zardari

BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 08:29pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that India’s blatant aggression had further united and strengthened the Pakistani people, and that the entire nation and its armed forces were always ready to respond to India’s hostility, according to a statement from the President House.

The president, in a statement, paid tribute to those martyred as a result of unprovoked Indian aggression against Pakistan and said that the entire nation saluted the brave sons of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security.

French official confirms Pakistan downed at least one Indian Rafale jet

“We are proud of the sacrifices of our martyrs. Our brave forces have successfully defended the nation and the country’s integrity. Through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, our brave forces shattered the enemy’s arrogance,” he remarked.

President Zardari said that the people and the brave forces of Pakistan were always ready to thwart any aggression and would give a crushing response to every attack on their national security and sovereignty.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, including children and women, during the Indian attacks.

He also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for their patience and strength, and swift recovery of the injured.

