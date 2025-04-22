AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Hunt for new coach: Mike Hesson on PCB radar

Published 22 Apr, 2025 06:00pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly targeting former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson as a prime candidate for the national team’s head coach role.

The PCB officially advertised the vacancy this week, seeking a Level III certified coach with over a decade of experience at the national or domestic levels.

While interim coach Aaqib Javed, who led the team during recent tours of Australia and New Zealand, as well as in the Champions Trophy 2025, is no longer in contention for the permanent role, the board is prioritising foreign expertise.

Hesson, widely recognised for his tactical expertise and transformative tenure with New Zealand (2012-2018), has emerged as a leading contender for the role.

The 50-year-old boasts a proven track record, having guided New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final and later serving as head coach of IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Under his leadership, Islamabad United clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 title and remain unbeaten in the ongoing 2025 season, securing four consecutive wins so far.

Aaqib Javed, initially appointed as interim head coach in November 2023, may transition to the newly advertised role of Director at the PCB’s High-Performance Centre, a position vacated by Nadeem Khan’s resignation.

Amid the coaching search, the PCB dismissed Jason Gillespie’s claims of unpaid dues as “baseless,” reiterating that the Australian breached his contract by withdrawing abruptly in 2023.

A PCB spokesperson stated Gillespie owes the board four months’ salary under contractual terms, countering his public complaints about unresolved payments.

