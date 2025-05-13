At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

At least 40 civilians were martyred and 121 were injured due to Indian Armed Forces’ unprovoked attacks in Pakistan on May 6 and May 7, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

In a press release issued today, the ISPR said that due to these barbaric strikes, women and children were also among the martyred and wounded.

“In response to this grave aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” the statement said.

At least 11 personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces were martyred and 78 were wounded while defending the country, added the statement.

“Their noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism—etched forever in the nation’s memory.”

On May 10, Pakistan launched a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks on three Pakistan airbases.

Pakistan engaged a total of 26 military facilities used to attack civilians in Pakistan and Indian-occupied Kashmir, as per Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

These included airbases in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhooj, Nalia, Bathinda, Avantipura, and Pathankot. He also confirmed the destruction of BrahMos missile sites responsible for earlier strikes on Pakistani territory.

Meanwhile, in its press release today, ISPR said that Pakistan Armed Forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel, and offer heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

“The nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response Inshallah.”