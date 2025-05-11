No Indian pilot in Pakistan’s custody: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified on Sunday that no Indian pilot was in Pakistan’s custody, putting an end to social media speculations.

Addressing a press conference alongside senior military officials, including Pakistan Air Force’s DGPR Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, the military spokesperson provided a detailed account of the conduct and conclusion of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, Pakistan’s coordinated response to cowardly and unprovoked Indian attacks that began on the night of May 6 and 7.

“We had pledged three things to the Pakistani nation,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry. “First, that India’s aggression would receive a befitting response. Second, our response would come at a time, place, and through a chosen method. And third, that when our response came, the world would witness it, without needing confirmation from Indian media. That is exactly what we delivered.”

‘Losses are part of combat’, says Indian air force official to question about Rafale loss

Integrated tri-service operation

Describing Pakistan’s military action as a “textbook demonstration” of tri-service coordination, the DG ISPR credited real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare, and seamless multidomain operations across air, land, sea, and cyber domains for the success.

Precision strikes were carried out using Fatah-1 and Fatah-2 guided missiles, long-range artillery, loitering munitions, and PAF’s precision-guided weapons, he said. Military logistics and command sites across the Line of Control (LoC) were targeted, including Brigade Headquarters at KG Top and Nowshera, as well as supply depots in Uri and Poonch.

26 Indian military sites targeted

Pakistan engaged a total of 26 military facilities used to attack civilians in Pakistan and Indian-occupied Kashmir, according to the DG ISPR. These included airbases in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhooj, Nalia, Bathinda, Avantipura, and Pathankot. He also confirmed the destruction of BrahMos missile sites responsible for earlier strikes on Pakistani territory.

Pakistan downs 5 Indian Air Force jets in retaliation for missile attacks, says DG ISPR

“The enemy raised white flags and requested restraint after suffering heavy damage,” he stated.

Pakistan did not request ceasefire

Addressing media speculation, Lt Gen Chaudhry categorically stated that Pakistan did not request a ceasefire.

“It was India that approached us through international interlocutors. We responded only after ensuring that justice had been served,” he said.

Kashmir remains central issue

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing stance, DG ISPR emphasised that Kashmir remains the core issue in the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. He accused India of attempting to “internalise” what is an internationally recognised dispute through demographic changes and legal manoeuvring in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“The region cannot see lasting peace without a resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UNSC resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

Maritime front defended

Vice Admiral Nawaz highlighted the Navy’s preparedness against any threat from the sea, including monitoring the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. He said the enemy “understood the cost” of approaching Pakistani waters and retreated accordingly.

“We defended our sea frontiers against a numerically superior enemy with full maritime domain awareness and swift deployment,” he said.

PAF neutralised Indian air threats

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed outlined the Pakistan Air Force’s success in neutralising key Indian air threats.

“The IAF’s pride, the Rafales, remained grounded after our initial response. Our indigenous anti-drone systems rendered enemy UAVs unserviceable through jamming and spoofing technologies,” he said.

He said the PAF response, delivered at a time and place of its own choosing, was the most extensive operational engagement since 1971 and was carried out with unprecedented reach and precision.

At the outset, the DG ISPR said Pakistan armed forces had successfully executed a large-scale, coordinated response to Indian military strikes, claiming destruction of key Indian military assets and installations across the Line of Control (LoC) and in mainland India.

“Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and the brutal killing of our civilians. Today, the armed forces stand before the nation having delivered on that promise,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry.

26 Indian military facilities targeted

The military spokesperson revealed that 26 Indian military facilities involved in the planning and execution of strikes on Pakistani territory were engaged and “sustained major damage.”

“The targets included air force and aviation bases in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhooj, Nalia, Bathinda, Barnala, Harwara, Avantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamoon, Ambala, Udampur, and Pathankot,” he said, adding that BrahMos missile installations, which were allegedly used to strike civilian areas in Pakistan, were also destroyed.

Precision strikes across domains

Lt Gen Chaudhry described Pakistan’s retaliatory action as a “textbook demonstration” of integrated tri-services warfare, involving the army, navy, air force, and cyber capabilities.

“This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagements, overwhelming lethality, and a rapid operational tempo,” he stated. He said the operation made extensive use of long-range Fatah F1 and F2 missiles, Pakistan Air Force’s precision munitions, long-range loitering killer drones, and artillery.

Strategic command and support nodes hit

He further claimed the destruction of Indian military command hubs, including the 10th and 80th Brigades at KG Top and Nowshera, which were allegedly involved in planning attacks on Pakistani civilians.

“Military logistics and support sites, such as the field supply depot in Uri and the radar station in Poonch, which enabled these unlawful operations, were also targeted,” he added.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said Indian artillery positions and posts across the LoC that caused civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were “relentlessly targeted and heavily damaged until they raised white flags and asked for restraint.”

Thanks nation, politicians and youth

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir dispute, hails US role in ceasefire: FO

The DG ISPR paid tribute to the Pakistani people, especially the families of those martyred and injured, saying their resilience and support acted as a “force multiplier” for the armed forces.

He extended special thanks to the media and youth of Pakistan. “Our youth became frontline cyber warriors, and our media stood as a steel wall against disinformation,” he said. Politicians across party lines were also acknowledged for their unity and support.

Lt Gen Chaudhry concluded by expressing deep appreciation for the “bravery, professionalism, and sacrifice” of the country’s armed forces, saying that Pakistan had successfully defended its sovereignty while upholding regional peace.