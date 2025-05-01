Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday issued a warning to India during a high-intensity military exercise at Tilla Field Firing Ranges, declaring that any misadventure would be met with a “swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” the Army Chief stated, according to the ISPR.

The army chief witnessed Exercise Hammer Strike—a large-scale combat drill by the Mangla Strike Corps designed to validate the Pakistan Army’s readiness for “near-battlefield conditions” amid tensions with India.

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

The exercise, held at Tilla Field Firing Ranges, integrated “multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation, long-range artillery, and next-gen engineering techniques” to demonstrate seamless operational synergy.

Troops executed synchronised offensive manoeuvres with what the ISPR termed “exceptional tactical cohesion and lethality,” highlighting the Army’s adoption of “niche and emerging technologies” for both kinetic and non-kinetic warfare.

General Munir, who was briefed on the exercise’s objectives by the Corps Commander, praised the soldiers’ “high morale and warfighting spirit” as emblematic of the force’s operational excellence.

The drill, attended by senior military leaders and formation commanders, served as a testament to what the ISPR described as the Army’s “continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization.”