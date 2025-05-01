AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

  • COAS says Pakistan's preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute
BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 06:57pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday issued a warning to India during a high-intensity military exercise at Tilla Field Firing Ranges, declaring that any misadventure would be met with a “swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” the Army Chief stated, according to the ISPR.

The army chief witnessed Exercise Hammer Strike—a large-scale combat drill by the Mangla Strike Corps designed to validate the Pakistan Army’s readiness for “near-battlefield conditions” amid tensions with India.

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

The exercise, held at Tilla Field Firing Ranges, integrated “multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation, long-range artillery, and next-gen engineering techniques” to demonstrate seamless operational synergy.

Troops executed synchronised offensive manoeuvres with what the ISPR termed “exceptional tactical cohesion and lethality,” highlighting the Army’s adoption of “niche and emerging technologies” for both kinetic and non-kinetic warfare.

General Munir, who was briefed on the exercise’s objectives by the Corps Commander, praised the soldiers’ “high morale and warfighting spirit” as emblematic of the force’s operational excellence.

The drill, attended by senior military leaders and formation commanders, served as a testament to what the ISPR described as the Army’s “continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization.”

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Army chief Pahalgam attack Pahalgam tragedy Pahalgam terror attacks

Comments

200 characters

Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP

Air India sees Pakistan airspace ban costing it $600 million over 12 months, seeks aid

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

China vows support to Pakistan for securing peace, stability

Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

Pakistan builds ‘South Asia’s longest’ 12.5KM river bridge in Sindh

India wants Pahalgam attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells Rubio

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump

Bangladesh approves Starlink, Pakistan still pending

Read more stories