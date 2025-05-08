AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan’s Chinese-made jet brought down at least two Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 10:06pm
People look at a part of an aircraft in Wuyan near Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar on May 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
People look at a part of an aircraft in Wuyan near Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar on May 7, 2025. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON: A top Chinese-made Pakistani fighter shot down at least two Indian military aircraft on Wednesday, two US officials told Reuters, marking a major milestone for Beijing’s advanced fighter jet.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was high confidence that Pakistan had used the Chinese-made J-10 aircraft to launch air-to-air missiles against Indian fighter jets - bringing down at least two.

Another official said at least one Indian jet that was shot down was a French-made Rafale fighter aircraft.

Delhi has not acknowledged the loss of any of its planes and instead claimed it carried out successful strikes inside Pakistan.

In France, Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation and the MBDA consortium, which makes the Meteor air-to-air missile, could not immediately be reached for comment on a public holiday.

Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale, in retaliation following Indian missile attacks, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in his press conference on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, he informed.

“At no time, any of their [Indian] aircraft were allowed to enter into Pakistan’s airspace and also at no time, none of Pakistan’s aircraft went into Indian airspace,” he said.

A high-ranking French intelligence official disclosed to CNN on Wednesday that Pakistan had successfully downed an Indian Air Force Rafale jet, in what would be the first combat loss of the sophisticated French-built warplane.

The French official stated that authorities were still “examining possible further losses” but confirmed one Rafale had been struck by Pakistani forces.

Tensions between the two countries rose after India blamed Pakistan for an attack on tourists that killed 26 people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

