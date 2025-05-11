AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir dispute, hails US role in ceasefire: FO

BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 01:50pm

Pakistan on Sunday commended U.S. President Donald Trump for his “constructive role” in reducing tensions with India and welcomed his offer to facilitate resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Foreign Office stated in an official release.

“We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability,” the Foreign Office stated.

US President Trump says will work with Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue

The statement also highlighted Trump’s willingness to assist in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, calling it a critical issue for regional security.

“We also appreciate President Trump’s expressed willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute - a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, the release emphasized that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realization of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.

The statement added that Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

“We also look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.”

