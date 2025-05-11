PM takes political parties into his confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took into confidence Pakistan’s political leadership after the country launched a retaliatory missile strike on India in response to its late Friday night’s cowardly attacks on key airbases.

PM Sharif, speaking to political leaders from across the spectrum, described Pakistan’s counter-strikes as measured but powerful, following India’s missile assault on three Pakistani airbases. The strikes had targeted strategic military installations, including Nur Khan Airbase, one of the country’s most vital defence sites.

He condemned India’s actions, stating that the latest missile attacks on civilian sites were deliberate provocations.” He reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces had responded decisively, adding, “Our brave armed forces have given a fitting response, and we are proud of their professionalism and resolve.”

The prime minister, who has frequently warned India against escalating tensions, said, “We have avenged the innocent lives lost.” He emphasised that while Pakistan had shown restraint, it would not hesitate to defend its sovereignty. “This is a clear message to India: Do not mistake our restraint for weakness. Pakistan knows how to handle its enemies.”

The missile strikes, which took place before dawn late Friday night, targeted several Indian airbases, marking a significant military exchange between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan has termed its missile retaliation a “precision counteroffensive.” The missile exchange follows India’s rejection of Pakistan’s call for an independent investigation into a deadly incident in Pahalgam earlier this week.

Despite Pakistan’s restraint after the May 7 Indian missile strikes on settled areas, which led to the downing of five Indian fighter jets, including three French-made Rafales, India launched another round of missile attacks late Friday night. The missiles targeted Nur Khan and two other airbases, leaving Pakistan with no choice but to retaliate. Pakistan responded with its newly tested Al Fatah missiles, a move that ultimately forced India to agree to a ceasefire.

In his telephonic conversation with key political figures, prominently Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of the PTI, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he urged national unity in the face of escalating tensions.

Political leaders from various parties rallied behind the government, offering a rare moment of unity in support of the military response.

In his message, Sharif expressed his pride in Pakistan’s military and its people, saying, “Alhamdulillah, our forces responded with strength and strategy. This is a message – loud and clear – we will not allow our sovereignty to be violated.” The prime minister concluded by celebrating the successful operation and reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to national unity, declaring, “We are proud of our soldiers and proud to stand united.”

