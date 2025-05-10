AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
May 10, 2025
World

G7 urges Pakistan, India dialogue, US offers help on ‘constructive talks’

Reuters Published 10 May, 2025 03:04pm

WASHINGTON: The Group of Seven (G7) major countries on Friday urged Pakistan and India to engage in direct dialogue as hostilities rise between the neighbors, while the US government said it has offered assistance in starting “constructive talks.”

World powers have raised the alarm over the latest escalation in the decades-old India, Pakistan rivalry. India hit Pakistan with air strikes and missiles on Wednesday and since then both countries have been clashing daily. Dozens have been killed.

Among the G7 powers, the US has held regular talks with both Pakistan and India in recent days and urged them to de-escalate.

In call with COAS Munir, US top diplomat Rubio offers assistance in talks for de-escalation

After a call on Friday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, the US State Department said Rubio offered US assistance “in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.”

Rubio has also held regular calls with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar since the end of April.

US mission to Pakistan restricts all personnel movements, State Department says

President Donald Trump said earlier this week the rising tensions were a shame. US Vice President JD Vance said a war between the two countries would be “none of our business.”

In recent years, India has been seen as an important partner by Western powers as a counter-balance to China’s rising influence. Pakistan is a US ally although its importance has diminished since Washington’s 2021 withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, Britain and the European Union said they “strongly condemn” an April 22 militant attack in which 26 people were killed in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India blamed Pakistan, which denied the accusations and called for a neutral probe.

China expresses concern, offers help to resolve Pakistan, India conflict

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome,” the G7 statement said.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region of IIOJK is claimed in full but ruled only in part by both India and Pakistan. It has been the site of wars, insurgency and diplomatic stand-offs over the decades.

Pakistan said this week that New Delhi and Islamabad have had contacts at the level of their respective national security councils.

