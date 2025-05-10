AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
In call with COAS Munir, US top diplomat Rubio offers assistance in talks for de-escalation

  • Call comes as Pakistan launches a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 08:40am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The US offered on Saturday its assistance to Pakistan in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts as Islamabad launched a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks.

In a statement amid the airstrikes by Pakistan, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir earlier today.

“He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” the statement said.

On the wee hours of Saturday, Pakistan launched a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks on three Pakistan airbases.

Pakistan named it ‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos’. Pakistan has named its Al-Fatah missiles being used in operation after children slain in Indian missile strikes.

In a presser on Friday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan foiled an Indian attempt to target three airbases with air to surface missiles.

“India fired air to surface missiles from its planes targeting Nur Khan airbase [Rawalpindi], Murid Airbase [Chakwal District], and Shorkot airbase [Jhang],” DG ISPR said.

“All assets are safe,” the military spokesperson said.

“Now, wait for our response.”

