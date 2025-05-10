China expresses concern, offers help to resolve Pakistan, India conflict

BEIJING: China expressed “deep concern” on Saturday over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India offered to play a constructive role in resolving the matter, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

“China is closely monitoring the current situation between Pakistan and India,” the foreign ministry said in a post published on its website.

US mission to Pakistan restricts all personnel movements, State Department says

It urged both countries to prioritise peace and stability, maintain calm and restraint, and return to the path of resolving issues through peaceful political means, cautioning against actions that may further escalate tensions.

China remains willing to continue playing a constructive role in this matter, the ministry added.