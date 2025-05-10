AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-10

PM outlines budget priorities

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: With the budget set to be unveiled on June 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday outlined his expectations for federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, stressing the need for a budget that prioritises poverty alleviation, investment and development.

While chairing a high-stakes meeting on the preparation of the federal budget for 2025-2026, the prime minister directed his ministers and top officials to craft a “people-friendly” budget that provides relief to ordinary citizens, promotes industrial growth, boosts agriculture sector, and partners with the private sector to revitalise the economy.

“The government’s top priority is easing financial burdens on the poor and middle class,” Sharif declared, promising to tap “all available resources” to bring tangible relief.

He emphasised that sustainable, export-led growth should be the cornerstone of the upcoming budget, due to be unveiled on June 02.

Sharif was not mincing words: the budget must spark job creation, empower youth through modern vocational training, and supercharge sectors such as agriculture, IT, housing, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – areas, he called “high-potential engines of growth.”

Private-sector players – who have been in budget talks with government officials for the past three months – also got their moment at the table. A delegation of business leaders and experts had voiced support for the government’s economic vision, pitching proposals which the prime minister promised to seriously consider in the forthcoming budget.

The prime minister welcomed their input and directed his team to incorporate feasible recommendations.

“Public-private partnerships will be a key focus in the next budget,” Sharif said, touting ongoing reforms in the power sector that are already lowering industrial electricity rates.

The reduction of electricity tariffs for industrial consumers, he argued, should help to drive productivity and manufacturing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

