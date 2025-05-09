Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets PM Shehbaz, calls for regional de-escalation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday received Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at the Prime Minister’s House, where the two discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the escalating tensions in South Asia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Saudi minister is on a one-day official visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed warm regards for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

He expressed satisfaction over the growing trajectory of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and appreciated the Kingdom’s consistent support during challenging times.

Addressing the regional security situation, the prime minister strongly condemned India’s recent missile and drone attacks on Pakistani territory, which have claimed the lives of numerous civilians, including women and children, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

He denounced the Indian aggression as a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that such actions seriously threaten regional peace and stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for their “exemplary commitment and courage” in defending the nation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty in line with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The Saudi minister offered condolences for the loss of civilian lives and expressed the Kingdom’s deep concern over the worsening situation.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s call for de-escalation and urged both sides to pursue a peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes by international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.