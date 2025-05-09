AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Chinese embassies in Pakistan, India, Nepal advise caution amid conflict

BEIJING: The Chinese embassies in Pakistan and India on Friday advised citizens to step up safety precautions and to...
Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 05:41pm
BEIJING: The Chinese embassies in Pakistan and India on Friday advised citizens to step up safety precautions and to be cautious about travelling to the South Asian countries, amidst the worst fighting in the region in nearly three decades.

Pakistan, India have been clashing since India struck multiple locations in Pakistan on Wednesday that it said were “terrorist camps”, in retaliation for a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) last month.

Chinese citizens in Pakistan and India should closely follow the situation and enhance security measures, separate statements from the embassies said.

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

Beijing’s embassy in Nepal also advised citizens to avoid areas along the Nepal-India border in a statement posted on its social media account on Friday.

Nepal and India have an open border, and Chinese citizens should avoid mistakenly entering India without a valid visa, the embassy said, adding that both India and Nepal have stepped up security efforts along their border amid the heightened tensions.

