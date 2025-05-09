Pakistan has downed 77 Indian drones so far: state media

Since May 8, Pakistan has taken down a total of 77 Indian drones so far, as per state media PTV News.

“As per security sources, by the evening of May 8, Pakistani forces shot down 29 Indian drones,” the report said.

From last night until today, an additional 48 Indian drones have been successfully targeted and destroyed.“

On Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan armed forces had shot down the Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India using their soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weaponised) skills fully.

“Following India’s cowardly attack on May 6/7, which resulted in the destruction of 5 modern aircraft, drones, multiple posts, and several military casualties, India—rattled and in panic—is now attacking Pakistan using these Israeli-made Harop drones,” the press release said.