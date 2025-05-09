AIRLINK 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.8%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (13.11%)
CPHL 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-4.83%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.35%)
FFL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.36%)
FLYNG 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
HUBC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.62%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
MLCF 62.39 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.5%)
OGDC 182.10 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.51%)
PACE 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (11.03%)
PAEL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-9.43%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.77%)
POWER 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
PPL 135.02 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.36%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SEARL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.23%)
SSGC 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.47%)
SYM 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.36%)
TPLP 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
TRG 54.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.14%)
WAVESAPP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
YOUW 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
BR100 11,115 Increased By 258.8 (2.38%)
BR30 31,416 Increased By 682 (2.22%)
KSE100 105,964 Increased By 2436.8 (2.35%)
KSE30 32,298 Increased By 820.1 (2.61%)
Pakistan

Pakistan has downed 77 Indian drones so far: state media

BR Web Desk Published 09 May, 2025 02:11pm

Since May 8, Pakistan has taken down a total of 77 Indian drones so far, as per state media PTV News.

“As per security sources, by the evening of May 8, Pakistani forces shot down 29 Indian drones,” the report said.

From last night until today, an additional 48 Indian drones have been successfully targeted and destroyed.“

On Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan armed forces had shot down the Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India using their soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weaponised) skills fully.

“Following India’s cowardly attack on May 6/7, which resulted in the destruction of 5 modern aircraft, drones, multiple posts, and several military casualties, India—rattled and in panic—is now attacking Pakistan using these Israeli-made Harop drones,” the press release said.

DG ISPR ISPR Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Pakistani and Indian troops exchanged fire

