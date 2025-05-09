No NSA-level communication with India, DG ISPR tells international media

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Thursday said there has been no direct communication between the national security advisers (NSAs) of Pakistan and India amid the current escalation.

Speaking at a joint press briefing alongside senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, the DG ISPR said, “I can confirm that no such direct communication has taken place.”

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed of the Pakistan Air Force and Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz of the Pakistan Navy accompanied him.

Regarding the possibility of indirect talks, he added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the appropriate authority to respond, as all diplomatic engagements are handled through that channel.

Indian strikes against Pakistan endangered regional peace: FO

At the outset of the briefing, the DG ISPR said India had a history of jumping to conclusions without evidence, as seen in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, to distract from its own internal challenges.

“How did the Indian government conclude within 10 minutes who the attackers were?” he asked. “India continues to blame Pakistan without providing any evidence, in a bid to shift focus from its growing domestic turmoil.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry accused India of attempting to destabilise Pakistan through hybrid warfare, sponsoring terrorism, and creating volatility along the eastern border to hinder Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, particularly along the western front.

He revealed that as the Pahalgam incident unfolded, instructions were issued to India-backed terrorist outfits to escalate activities within Pakistan.

“There are dozens of pieces of evidence showing Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, including in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added, referencing past tensions between India and countries like Canada and the United States over allegations of transnational assassinations.

Pakistan’s Chinese-made jet brought down at least two Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say

However, he added that 33 Pakistani civilians had been killed and 62 injured as of May 9 due to Indian shelling and cross-border aggression.

77 Indian drones shot down

Lt Gen Chaudhry also stated that Pakistan had neutralised 77 Israeli-made drones launched by India. “None of these drones made it back,” he asserted. “We are taking down every single one and will continue to do so.”

No combat casualties reported on the Pakistan side

The ISPR chief said that while injuries had been sustained in recent Indian attacks, no Pakistani soldier had been martyred so far. “There are injuries, but no combat martyrdom on our side,” he clarified.

Call for international scrutiny of Indian disinformation

The military spokesperson urged international media to fact-check reports emanating from Indian outlets, calling them part of a wider disinformation campaign. “India has become a factory of misinformation,” he said.

He also criticised India’s internal clampdown on dissent and access to information, citing the shutdown of independent news outlets and platforms like X (formerly Twitter). “You don’t have the capacity, patience or morality to listen to the truth,” he said.