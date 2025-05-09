AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No NSA-level communication with India, DG ISPR tells international media

BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 09:46pm
LIVE: DG ISPR addresses media

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Thursday said there has been no direct communication between the national security advisers (NSAs) of Pakistan and India amid the current escalation.

Speaking at a joint press briefing alongside senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, the DG ISPR said, “I can confirm that no such direct communication has taken place.”

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed of the Pakistan Air Force and Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz of the Pakistan Navy accompanied him.

Regarding the possibility of indirect talks, he added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the appropriate authority to respond, as all diplomatic engagements are handled through that channel.

Indian strikes against Pakistan endangered regional peace: FO

At the outset of the briefing, the DG ISPR said India had a history of jumping to conclusions without evidence, as seen in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, to distract from its own internal challenges.

“How did the Indian government conclude within 10 minutes who the attackers were?” he asked. “India continues to blame Pakistan without providing any evidence, in a bid to shift focus from its growing domestic turmoil.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry accused India of attempting to destabilise Pakistan through hybrid warfare, sponsoring terrorism, and creating volatility along the eastern border to hinder Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, particularly along the western front.

He revealed that as the Pahalgam incident unfolded, instructions were issued to India-backed terrorist outfits to escalate activities within Pakistan.

“There are dozens of pieces of evidence showing Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, including in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added, referencing past tensions between India and countries like Canada and the United States over allegations of transnational assassinations.

Pakistan’s Chinese-made jet brought down at least two Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say

However, he added that 33 Pakistani civilians had been killed and 62 injured as of May 9 due to Indian shelling and cross-border aggression.

77 Indian drones shot down

Lt Gen Chaudhry also stated that Pakistan had neutralised 77 Israeli-made drones launched by India. “None of these drones made it back,” he asserted. “We are taking down every single one and will continue to do so.”

No combat casualties reported on the Pakistan side

The ISPR chief said that while injuries had been sustained in recent Indian attacks, no Pakistani soldier had been martyred so far. “There are injuries, but no combat martyrdom on our side,” he clarified.

Call for international scrutiny of Indian disinformation

The military spokesperson urged international media to fact-check reports emanating from Indian outlets, calling them part of a wider disinformation campaign. “India has become a factory of misinformation,” he said.

He also criticised India’s internal clampdown on dissent and access to information, citing the shutdown of independent news outlets and platforms like X (formerly Twitter). “You don’t have the capacity, patience or morality to listen to the truth,” he said.

DG ISPR Pakistan and India India Pakistan tensions Indo Pak tensions India Pakistan confrontation

Comments

200 characters

No NSA-level communication with India, DG ISPR tells international media

KSE-100 rebounds after historic plunge; IMF board meeting adds to investor focus

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.2bn in April, fall 22% MoM

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Budget FY26: govt formulating tariff rationalisation strategy

Pakistan rupee depreciates further against US dollar

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Oil set for weekly gain ahead of US-China trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories