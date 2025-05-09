AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
May 09, 2025
Pakistan

Indian strikes against Pakistan endangered regional peace: FO

BR Web Desk Published 09 May, 2025 09:11pm

Pakistan said on Friday that India’s reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict, Radio Pakistan reported.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said India has been violating Pakistan’s sovereignty since the 7th of this month, and condemnably, the Indian strikes against Pakistan have endangered the regional peace and stability.

The spokesperson said Pakistan unequivocally condemns these illegal acts. The Indian actions are a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established interstate relations norms.

Shafqat Ali Khan said India’s jingoism and war hysteria should be a source of serious concern for the world.

He said South Asia is home to over one-fifth of the world population, so it can ill-afford irresponsible actions like those carried out by India.

The spokesperson said in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardising regional peace.

The spokesperson once again rejected any attempt to link the Pahalgam Attack with Pakistan.

He said a number of countries had called for the exercise of restraint during the last two weeks. The international organisations like the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had also counselled the same.

He said it is highly deplorable that India did not pay heed to these calls.

The spokesperson urged the international community to hold India accountable for its irresponsible, unlawful and belligerent conduct.

Regarding the accusations levelled by the Indian Foreign Secretary against Pakistan, Shafqat Ali Khan said India should set the record straight about the points raised by him.

He regretted the Indian Foreign Secretary’s indecent and undiplomatic remarks that Pakistan has been in the habit of lying since its creation in 1947.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan expected better from a diplomat of his status. It is most unfortunate that, nowadays, India’s ruling dispensation is trying to rewrite history, making a number of absurd claims. India’s founding fathers must be turning in their graves.

Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan wishes to remind them that it was India that took the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the United Nations. Today, how can it renege on its own commitments made to the United Nations, to Pakistan and above all, to the Kashmiri people.

He said, in fact, India remains a permanent factor of instability in the region owing to its hegemonic ambitions.

The spokesperson said India has constantly been working to destabilise its smaller neighbours and has stonewalled all efforts to promote regional cooperation.

Pakistan and India Pakistan armed forces FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan Indian drone Indo Pak tensions cross border strikes

